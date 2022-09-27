In Focus: Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and upcoming Alzheimer’s walk

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. Sept. 25 edition of In Focus, WVVA put the spotlight on two things. First, September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. According to the CDC, in 2020, nearly 46,000 people committed suicide, which amounts to one death every 11 minutes.

Two women spoke to WVVA about how they lost family members and friends to suicide. Sara Yoke, with Beckley VA Medical Center and Michelle Toman, a trainer, facilitator and motivational speaker, shared their stories and also gave advice on how to help someone who may be in distress, including veterans.

“With a veteran, they might feel isolated or threatened or defensive so having validating statements is really important, making sure they don’t feel alone,” said Yoke.

Both women also spoke about the 988 crisis line, which is available right now for anyone who needs it. They can call or text 988.

There’s also a Walk to End Alzheimer’s event coming up Sat. Oct. 1 in Bluefield, WV. Those involved with the event, including Roger Topping, Connie Cochran and Bill Larrison spoke to WVVA about the importance of having this event in our area.

Registration is set for 9 am on Sat. Oct. 1, and the ceremony happens at 10 a.m. The event will be held at the Pavilion, which is located at 1333 Southview Dr. in Bluefield, WV.

“The Pavilion is a behavioral health treatment center, and many of our patients have Alzheimer’s disease, and we want the public to be aware of this terrible illness,” said Larrison.

