Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program comes to SWVCC

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The first in the region, a Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program is coming to Southwest Virginia Community College after funding from Ballad and Clinch Valley Health as well as the Tobacco Commission.

Those who spoke at Monday’s announcement touched on how a program like this can allow people to stay in the area.

Tazewell County alone has lost more than 5 thousand residents since 2010 according to census data.

“Well in most cases people have to leave because they simply don’t have job opportunities or they don’t have the educational opportunities that you would find in other areas.” said Tobacco Commission Vice Chair, Will Morefield

Representatives for local hospitals say they are understaffed .

“We’re having a lot of difficulty filling open positions and it’s caused us to decrease service hours for a majority of the hospitals, especially ours.” said Greta Morrison, Cheif Nursing Officer for Russel County Hospital

The closest programs of this nature are in Lynchburg and Knoxville, meaning if someone in the area wanted to study the field they would have to travel hours away.

“So by having this program locally we’re going to be able to retain staff in the area and give people an opportunity to get an education closer to home.” said Patty Vencil, Director of Imaging Services for Clinch Valley Medical Center.

Representatives for the college say the average pay in the area for an entry-level sonagrapher is $51,000 per year.

Prospective students can begin applying as early as the upcoming spring semester. The school expects the program to be up and running by next fall.

For more information contact SWVCC’s Admissions Office at (276) 964-2555.

