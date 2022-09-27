Cooler temperatures persist through the week

We’ll see highs in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s
Temperatures will stay below average in our area for the foreseeable future.
Temperatures will stay below average in our area for the foreseeable future.(WVVA WEATHER)
By Collin Rogers
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures today will remain below average with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be out of the northwest today and could gust upwards of 20-25 mph at times. We’ll stay dry with plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

We'll see plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures remaining on the cooler side in the...
We'll see plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures remaining on the cooler side in the upper 50s and low 60s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight, and it’ll be a cold one! Lows will dip down into the 30s and low 40s across our area.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight with lows in the 30s and low 40s.
Mainly clear skies are expected tonight with lows in the 30s and low 40s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Dry conditions will continue throughout much of the week. A stray shower cannot be ruled out Wednesday night and into Thursday, but most should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side with highs in the upper 50s and low-mid 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

Rain chances ramp up this weekend as the remnants from Hurricane Ian move into our area.
Rain chances ramp up this weekend as the remnants from Hurricane Ian move into our area.(WVVA WEATHER)

It’s not until Friday night that our rain chances will start to rise. That is because the remnants of Hurricane Ian will begin to move into our area. It is looking more likely that our area could see heavy rain at times as the storm moves closer to our region. We may see some windy conditions at times this weekend as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

AS OF NOW, a widespread 1-3" of rain is expected this weekend with locally higher amounts...
AS OF NOW, a widespread 1-3" of rain is expected this weekend with locally higher amounts possible. This can change still in the coming days so stay tuned.(WVVA WEATHER)

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vigil is planned for 7:45 a.m. Monday morning.
Princeton Senior High School band members injured in Friday crash
Princeton Senior High School sends video to hospitalized classmates
Princeton Senior High shows support to three students injured in car wreck
Martin Staunton and his bride-to-be Melissa (Missy) Harmon.
WVVA anchor Martin Staunton announces nuptials
A Wyoming County inmate is dead after a 19-day stay at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ).
Wyoming County inmate dies after 19 days in Southern Regional Jail
A federal class action civil rights lawsuit has been filed on behalf of hundreds of current and...
Federal civil rights suit filed on behalf of inmates and correctional officers at Southern Regional Jail

Latest News

Full video forecast (9/26/2022)
Full video forecast (9/26/2022)
TUESDAY FORECAST
We’ll stay dry, with below-average temps into Tuesday
Full Forecast (9/26)
Full Forecast (9/26)
Decreasing clouds are expected throughout the day. Most will stay dry; however, a stray shower...
Drier and cooler air moves in today