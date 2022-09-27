Cooler temperatures persist through the week
We’ll see highs in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s
Temperatures today will remain below average with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be out of the northwest today and could gust upwards of 20-25 mph at times. We’ll stay dry with plenty of sunshine throughout the day.
Mainly clear skies are expected tonight, and it’ll be a cold one! Lows will dip down into the 30s and low 40s across our area.
Dry conditions will continue throughout much of the week. A stray shower cannot be ruled out Wednesday night and into Thursday, but most should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side with highs in the upper 50s and low-mid 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.
It’s not until Friday night that our rain chances will start to rise. That is because the remnants of Hurricane Ian will begin to move into our area. It is looking more likely that our area could see heavy rain at times as the storm moves closer to our region. We may see some windy conditions at times this weekend as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
