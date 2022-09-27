Appalachian heritage festival coming to SWVCC

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR BLUFF, W.Va. (WVVA) - Southwest Virginia Community College’s School of the Arts is holding a mini-heritage festival called ‘Appalachian Awakening’

The event will feature a quilt show by local artists as well as dance and theater performances by students. The night will be capped off by a farm-to-table dinner on the rooftop of the arts building.

The event will take place on Oct. 87 and begins at 5 PM. Tickets can be purchased at SWVCC’s School of the Arts website.

