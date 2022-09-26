Princeton Senior High shows support to three students injured in car wreck

Princeton Senior High School sends video to hospitalized classmates
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday night, September 23, three band students at Princeton Senior High School (PSHS) were involved in a car crash on Airport Road in Mercer County.

Two are still being hospitalized at CAMC in Charleston, and all have a long road to recovery ahead. But their classmates and teachers say they will be with them every step of the way.

“You can kind of see all this come out that the kids come out and come together, and they do what they can do to help everybody,” shared the school’s principal, Krissy Zickafoose. “We are a family here. We just try to rally and come together and do what we can to help, and we’re willing to do anything we can.”

Lily Powell, the school’s student body president, organized a “See You at the Pole” event before school on Monday Morning to send good thoughts to the three students. She says more than half the school participated.

“I didn’t know the girls personally, but just having three Tigers of our own like getting in that tragic accident, I felt that they needed to be dedicated to and recognized for their strong fights in the hospital.”

On Saturday, the Princeton Senior High School band competed at the Heritage Band Festival at Poca High School. At first they wondered if they should even compete, but they did and sent their love by dedicating their performance and their wins to the girls.

“We always thought about band as a family, and here at Princeton, we’re a family,” shared Band Director Greg Richmond. “It’s gonna take time, but we got a lot of people pulling for them, and, eventually, we want all three of them back home in the band room.”

In the wake of the accident, staff at PSHS are encouraging students to take advantage of school resources. This includes school counselors and student support specialists.

School staff also says support is growing, even past school grounds. Community members are also helping by sending donations for medical bills and sharing kinds words on social media.

