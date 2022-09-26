Princeton Senior High School band members injured in Friday crash

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRUSH FORK, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to a Facebook post made by Mercer County Public Schools, Princeton Senior High School’s band held a candlelight vigil outside Charleston Area Medical Center Sunday, in honor three band students injured in a car accident.

The band’s Facebook page reports the crash occurred Friday night on Airport Rd. in Mercer County.

Mercer County Dispatch has confirmed a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a smaller vehicle occurred on Airport Rd. around 9 p.m. Friday night. The crash is being investigated by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

As of Sunday night, Princeton Senior High School’s band planned to hold another vigil Monday, Sept. 24th at 7:45 a.m. in honor of those injured.

WVVA will continue to follow this ongoing story, and will provide updates as they become available.

