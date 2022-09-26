Peterstown’s first indoor golf simulator opens

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETERSTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) - SimGolf Indoor Golf Simulator opened in Peterstown last month to combat the golfer’s natural enemy: inclement weather.

“We’re heated and cooled. We’re open all year round. No matter what the weather is out there it’s nice and warm or cool in here.” said owner Justin Page.

The golf simulator works like this: You place the ball on the hitting matt, allowing the overhead monitor to read the ball’s divots. Once the ball is struck the monitor will display the spin and speed of the ball. The screen will then show how the ball would have reacted if you were at an in-person course.

Players can choose between a driving range and a full course, the screens allow up to 4 players to compete at once. Golfers can also use the space for a solo practice.

“I wanted somewhere to practice and figured everyone else did too.” said Page on another reason why he chose to open the business.

If you would like to try Peterstown’s only indoor golf simulator, SimGolf is open 10-8 Tuesday through Sunday.

SimGolf will also be starting a Simulated Golf League on November 1st. Check out their Facebook page by searching their business name for rules and how to join. Teams will have the opportunity to win cash prizes.

