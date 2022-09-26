Hidden History Tour returns to Bramwell

This year’s theme was “Poetry in Motion”
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) -The annual “Hidden History” Weekend had celebrations all across West Virginia, and Bramwell was not left out. The town held a Hidden History walking tour to celebrate the hidden history of the town. The mayor of Bramwell says, this year’s focus was on the artists throughout history who have called Bramwell home.

“Well, the hidden history that we talked about today was all of the artistic people who had lived here in Bramwell. We called it ‘poetry in motion,’ and so we had... poems by people who lived here read by our local people and learn some history of their houses and of this community”

If you missed this event, the Hidden History tour plans to return to Bramwell next year. However, there will be other events happening in Bramwell this year as well.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Staunton and his bride-to-be Melissa (Missy) Harmon.
WVVA anchor Martin Staunton announces nuptials
Football Friday, September 23rd: Part 3
Football Friday, September 23rd: Part 3
A federal class action civil rights lawsuit has been filed on behalf of hundreds of current and...
Federal civil rights suit filed on behalf of inmates and correctional officers at Southern Regional Jail
Football Friday, September 23rd: Part 2
Football Friday, September 23rd: Part 2
Football Friday, September 23rd: Part 1
Football Friday, September 23rd: Part 1

Latest News

Autumn Fest returns to Princeton following hiatus
Autumn Fest returns to Princeton following hiatus
1st annual USMC Sgt. Mecot Camara Memorial Ruck
1st annual USMC Sgt. Mecot Camara Memorial Ruck comes to Bluestone State Park
Over 100 vendors and thousands of visitors were in attendance.
Burke’s Garden Fall Festival returns
Federal civil rights suit filed on behalf of inmates and correctional officers at Southern Regional