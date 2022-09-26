Hidden History Tour returns to Bramwell

BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) -The annual “Hidden History” Weekend had celebrations all across West Virginia, and Bramwell was not left out. The town held a Hidden History walking tour to celebrate the hidden history of the town. The mayor of Bramwell says, this year’s focus was on the artists throughout history who have called Bramwell home.

“Well, the hidden history that we talked about today was all of the artistic people who had lived here in Bramwell. We called it ‘poetry in motion,’ and so we had... poems by people who lived here read by our local people and learn some history of their houses and of this community”

If you missed this event, the Hidden History tour plans to return to Bramwell next year. However, there will be other events happening in Bramwell this year as well.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.