Great Pumpkin LumiNights opens for the season, featuring the new ‘Hoot Owl Hollow,’ at Dollywood

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -
Fall has officially arrived at Dollywood and this year, the Dreamer-in-Chief, Dolly Parton and all those with Dollywood are hoping you’ll get a hoot out of the newest edition.
‘Hoot Owl Hollow’ is the newest part of the Harvest Festival and Great Pumpkin LumiNights at the Pigeon Forge theme park.
The goal is for it to be a family-friendly fall experience for the entire family.
Jennifer Webb with the Dollywood Company stopped by WVVA Today to chat all about the upcoming events.
The fall festivities run from September 23rd until October 29th!
The park is open daily except for Tuesdays from 10 A.M. - 9 P.M.
Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.