Great Pumpkin LumiNights opens for the season, featuring the new ‘Hoot Owl Hollow,’ at Dollywood

Fall has officially arrived at Dollywood and this year, the Dreamer-in-Chief, Dolly Parton and all those with Dollywood are hoping you’ll get a hoot out of the newest edition.

‘Hoot Owl Hollow’ is the newest part of the Harvest Festival and Great Pumpkin LumiNights at the Pigeon Forge theme park.

The goal is for it to be a family-friendly fall experience for the entire family.

Appropriately named Hoot Owl Hollow, the area features hundreds of pumpkins in Dollywood’s Craftsman’s Valley that celebrate the nocturnal creature, including a massive 14′ tall version created with more than 150 carved white pumpkins. It’s just the latest addition to the event that has overwhelmingly become one of America’s favorite fall family destinations, and it surely will have guests pulling an “owl-nighter” in order to experience “owl” the fun! A longstanding tradition for so many, the Harvest Festival greets guests with the surrounding mountainsides draped in vibrant colors. Dollywood’s landscaping and fresh décor accent the autumn atmosphere and bring the beauty right into the park, making it ripe for families to create their picture-perfect pumpkin photo ops to share with friends! At night, Great Pumpkin LumiNights, one of the nation’s premier family-friendly harvesttime events, provides bushels of memories for guests, thanks to thousands of glowing and carved pumpkins throughout Dollywood. For those with small children-or anyone looking for a fun, not scary experience-this event is certainly the cream of the crop. Families can bask in the glow as they wander through displays in Dollywood’s Timber Canyon, Wilderness Pass, Wildwood Grove and Craftsman’s Valley areas. Beyond the impressive displays, guests can find a number of exciting activities to create long-lasting memories together.

Jennifer Webb with the Dollywood Company stopped by WVVA Today to chat all about the upcoming events.

The fall festivities run from September 23rd until October 29th!

The park is open daily except for Tuesdays from 10 A.M. - 9 P.M.

