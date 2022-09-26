Great Pumpkin LumiNights opens for the season, featuring the new ‘Hoot Owl Hollow,’ at Dollywood

The Harvest Festival returns to Pigeon Forge’s Dollywood for 2022
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Fall has officially arrived at Dollywood and this year, the Dreamer-in-Chief, Dolly Parton and all those with Dollywood are hoping you’ll get a hoot out of the newest edition.

‘Hoot Owl Hollow’ is the newest part of the Harvest Festival and Great Pumpkin LumiNights at the Pigeon Forge theme park.

The goal is for it to be a family-friendly fall experience for the entire family.

Jennifer Webb with the Dollywood Company stopped by WVVA Today to chat all about the upcoming events.

The fall festivities run from September 23rd until October 29th!

The park is open daily except for Tuesdays from 10 A.M. - 9 P.M.

