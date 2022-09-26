Drier and cooler air moves in today

Most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds today, however, a stray shower cannot be ruled out as a cold front continues to push out of our area. We’ll be windy behind that front with winds out of the west at 10-20 mph with gusts upwards of 30 mph possible at times. Temperatures will top off in the 60s for most this afternoon.

Decreasing clouds are expected throughout the day. Most will stay dry; however, a stray shower cannot be ruled out. (WVVA WEATHER)

We'll be breezy today with wind gusts upwards of 25-30 mph today. (WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight as temperatures dip down into the upper 30s and low-mid 40s.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight as temperatures drop down into the upper 30s and 40s.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine tomorrow, but temperatures will remain below average. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low-mid 60s and lows will dip down into the 30s and low 40s.

Dry conditions will last through much of the week. The remnants of Hurricane Ian will likely affect us late this week. (WVVA WEATHER)

Drier air will stay in place until the end of the week when the remnants of Hurricane Ian move into our area. As of now, rounds of rain look likely this weekend and we could see some gusty winds at times as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

