Concord University teams up with MCPS to increase FASFA participation

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Concord University (CU) is working to offer an extra incentive to encourage more high school seniors in Mercer County to fill out the free application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Seniors who complete their FAFSA by January 30 will be placed in a drawing for a Prom Package that includes a free dinner for two, and includes transportation by limo. CU will surprise one winner at each participating school.

Dr. Susan Williams, professor of marketing at CU and organizer of this initiative, says completing the FAFSA is a student’s necessary first step towards deciding what the future will look like.

For more information on FAFSA, visit the website at www.fafsa.gov. Students can also reach out to their school counselors for information on events planned to help families with this process.

