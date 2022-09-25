Burke’s Garden Fall Festival returns

BURKE’S GARDEN, Va. (WVVA) - Over 100 vendors and thousands of visitors came to Virginia’s highest valley for the 34th annual Burke’s Garden Fall Festival.

The natural landscape set the scene for all those in attendance.

Seller’s booths were filled with a variety of handmade items. With offerings from leather work to honey and quilts.

The owners of Sister’s House of Quilts are natives to the valley and have been selling their quilts at the festival for years.

“It just brings joy. And I love that people appreciate what you make and how important it is with the time you’ve put in it. For people to appreciate your work it means a lot.” said Sharon Rhudy of Sister’s House of Quilts.

The Amish community of Burke’s Garden were also apart of the festivities offering horse drawn carriages and homemade concessions.

And don’t worry if you didn’t make it out this year.

“If you cant get here this year come next year. You know, we’re already making plans to do it again.” said Joe White, president of the Burke’s Garden Community Association.

The Burke’s Garden Fall Festival occurs annually on the last Saturday in September.

