Autumn Fest returns to Princeton following hiatus

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -It had been four years since the Autumn Festival had come to Mercer Street, and the excitement drew large crowds. In addition to food and local craft vendors, there were bounce houses, kittens for sale, a magician, temporary tattoos, and even a chance to meet the Mandalorian. Jeff Disibbio, the president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for the two Virginias says events like these are crucial to the community and are a way to help local businesses grow.

“A lot of micro-businesses, this affords them an opportunity to get out and show their wares. So, not only does it allow them a location to display their business, but also, it brings a bulk of people to a certain area which is exactly what we have here on Mercer Street.”

With all the people flowing into Mercer Street, many vendors say that they had a great day of sales. Amy Horne, one of these vendors at the festival, had a lot of positive things to say.

“It’s been absolutely wonderful out here with people from our community... everybody’s just been out socializing, having a good time. The weather has been absolutely outstanding for this autumn festival this year. We’ve done really well. We’ve met some really amazing people”

As they enjoyed one of the last warm days of the year, people at the Princeton autumn festival had high spirits – and plans to return next year as well.

