Another round of storms tonight, but after that we see dry conditions next week.

Some more rain is on the way tonight as this cold front continues to move through the area. The storms look to pop up again after 6 PM and we could see some more gusty winds and heavy rainfall. These storms will be out of our area by midnight leaving us with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures tonight will be sitting in the low 50s, right around average for this time of year.

Tomorrow things will be a lot drier after this cold air moves in behind the front. We’re looking at temps in the mid 60s throughout the day with sunny skies becoming dominant around lunchtime. We could be a little gusty tomorrow as we’re looking at winds coming from the west at 10-20 miles per hour with stronger gust possible around midday. Overnight temps will be back in the low 40s as clear skies help things cool down a lot.

Tropical Storm Ian continues its trek northward. It is expected to become a hurricane either by the end of the day today, or early tomorrow. Ian is also very likely to rapidly intensify and become a major hurricane by the time it reaches western Cuba by the end of the day on Monday. While there is still some uncertainty with the storm’s track, it will likely make landfall in Florida sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning. We could see some of Ian’s outer bands as soon as Friday, depending on the speed and strength of the storm.

Looking ahead to the middle of the week, after Monday we keep that fall like air. Temps will be a lot cooler sitting in the low 60s/upper 50s. Expect lows to possibly dip down into the 30s on some nights.

