1st annual USMC Sgt. Mecot Camara Memorial Ruck comes to Bluestone State Park

HINTON W.Va. (WVVA) -Many former military came out to Bluestone State Park today to participate in the 1st annual USMC Sgt. Mecot Camara Memorial Ruck. For those who don’t know what rucking is, one Marine present said it best: putting some weight on your back and going for a very long walk.

Those participating rucked the 9.5 miles from Bluestone to Pipestem State Park.

This event was named after Sgt. Mecot Camara, a local Marine who lost his life during the Beirut Bombing in 1983. His sister, who organized the event, said her brother loved spending time at this state park as a kid.

“He grew up right here. He grew up literally right here. We would come to this park as children. He went to high school here. He was loved by everybody. He never had a stranger, never had an enemy. And he loved being a United States Marine.”

The memorial ruck helped raise money for the American Brother Foundation, a non-profit that provides children of military families and active-duty military. The foundation is also creating a documentary called “We Came In Peace” about the U.S. Marines in Lebanon.

