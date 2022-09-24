Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released

A suburban Chicago high school community deals with tragedy after a deadly family shooting and fire. (WLS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released.

They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as 44-year-old Carlos Gomez, 43-year-old Lupe Gomez, 22-year-old Briana Rodriguez and 20-year-old Emilio Rodriguez.

Autopsies were expected Saturday.

Police have not said specifically who did the shooting but indicated it was the person found inside the house.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire early Friday found three victims outside the house in Oak Forest, about 25 miles south of Chicago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Staunton and his bride-to-be Melissa (Missy) Harmon.
WVVA anchor Martin Staunton announces nuptials
A federal class action civil rights lawsuit has been filed on behalf of hundreds of current and...
Federal civil rights suit filed on behalf of inmates and correctional officers at Southern Regional Jail
Football Friday, September 23rd: Part 3
Football Friday, September 23rd: Part 3
Football Friday, September 23rd: Part 2
Football Friday, September 23rd: Part 2
Football Friday, September 23rd: Part 1
Football Friday, September 23rd: Part 1

Latest News

Still photos from the Charlottetown Police Department show damage from post-tropical storm...
Fiona washes houses away, knocks out power in Canada
In this Jan. 7, 2021, image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham (right)...
Georgia voting equipment breach at center of tangled tale
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
DeSantis declares emergency as storm expected to hit Florida
Three chimpanzees were abducted from a Congo animal sanctuary and the kidnappers are demanding...
Three chimpanzees abducted from animal sanctuary
Video taken in Burnt Islands, a small coastal community located about 17 miles from Port aux...
Hurricane Fiona damages ports in Canada