Mostly dry tonight, chance of thunderstorms tomorrow.

Temps tonight will be in the mid 50s.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Things tonight will remain mostly dry. We could see a pop-up shower or two before midnight. Temperatures tonight will be a little warmer than the last few nights, sitting in the mid 50s. We could also see some patchy fog at times.

Temps tonight will be in the 50s
Temps tonight will be in the 50s(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow things will start to become unsettled. The morning will be mainly dry, might see a pop-up shower or two. As we head into the afternoon, around 2 or 3 PM, we could see a line of thunderstorms forming. There is the potential for severe weather as we are under a marginal risk tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will be sitting around the 70-degree mark. We could see some gusty winds with thunderstorms tomorrow, so make sure to stay weather aware throughout the day. Tomorrow night’s temps will drop into the low 50s.

Tomorrow we could see some stronger thunderstorms
Tomorrow we could see some stronger thunderstorms(WVVA WEATHER)
Tomorrow's storms will start firing around 2 PM
Tomorrow's storms will start firing around 2 PM(WVVA WEATHER)

Now an update on the tropics. Tropical Storm Ian has formed in the Caribbean yesterday. The track for this storm looks to have it making landfall in Florida. There is the potential that we could see some remnants and we will have a better idea as we get closer. Right now, it looks to arrive by the end of next week.

Ian could be riding up the coast of Florida
Ian could be riding up the coast of Florida(WVVA WEATHER)

Looking towards the rest of the week, we will see very fall like temperatures through the week. Overnight temps will be sitting in the low 40s for the most part.

