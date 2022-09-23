Seasonable temps this weekend will be followed by another cool-down

FOOTBALL FRIDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see increasing clouds overnight tonight, but otherwise look cool & dry again this evening. Low temps will eventually hit the upper 30s-mid 40s again overnight, so the heat might have to be turned on for some!

SATURDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring a bit more cloud cover, and the chance of a stray shower or two out ahead of an incoming cold front. However, most will stay dry and seasonable. Highs tomorrow will be around normal for this time of year, topping off in the upper 60s-low 70s. We look to see lingering clouds but fair weather into Saturday night as well. Saturday night won’t be quite as chilly, with lows for most dipping into the 50s.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday will bring partly sunny skies, and the chance for a few scattered showers from time to time as a cold front moves into the area. It will be far from a wash-out though, and temps will still be seasonable, in the upper 60s and low 70s Sunday afternoon. It will get breezy again as the front moves through, with occasional wind gusts in the 20-30 MPH range Sunday PM. We’ll gradually dry out overnight Sunday night, with lows in the upper 40s-low 50s.

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL (WVVA WEATHER)

Behind the front, a below-normal temp trend will ensue. Highs through the first half of next week look to top off in the 50s and 60s, while lows fall into the 30s and 40s. STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.