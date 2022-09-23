School bands build team spirit in Beckley


Beneath the Friday night lights, they are a group not always in the spotlight. But the work...
Beneath the Friday night lights, they are a group not always in the spotlight. But the work that goes into Park Middle School’s band is just as rigorous.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Beneath the Friday night lights, they are a group not always in the spotlight. But the work that goes into Park Middle School’s band is just as rigorous.

Shiloh Mach is the Drum Major who also plays the trumpet. “You have to practice a lot. We have practice two times a week on Mondays and Wednesdays. Basically, if you can play, you’ll be fine.”

The man behind the music is Marshall Rickman, who led the school to Superior ratings last year, the highest bands can receive in the state.

“I love my job. I get to spread the love of music that I have to all kinds of other students, whether it’s in the band classroom or the general music classroom.”

In a sea of students trying to find their place in the world, Rickman builds confidence.

“They come in and they excel at an instrument and when you see their face light up with confidence, that they can finally do something, go out and perform in front of people. To see their face and their parents face glow, it’s an incredible feeling.”

Whether at the drums, on the trumpet, or with the battons, the students work as a team.

Katelyn Wooton is the feature twirler who even works with fire to perfect her craft. “It’s a little bit scary (to work with fire). I was scared at first, but as I did it, it became really fun.”

Park Middle School’s next game is set for September 29th, at home.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Generic
Deputies identify body found in Buchanan Co
A Wyoming County inmate is dead after a 19-day stay at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ).
Wyoming County inmate dies after 19 days in Southern Regional Jail
WVU band members play at James Monroe High School
WVU’s band makes stop at James Monroe High School
Dalasue Phillips and her counsel in court Wednesday
Sexual assault case heading to grand jury
Gavel and scales of justice
Two-day trial in Raleigh County ends with conviction

Latest News

Beckley travel plaza closed due to grease fire
CDC data showed a steep increase during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Overdose deaths decline in the Two Virginias
Overdose deaths down in the two Virginias
Overdose deaths down in the two Virginias
WVU band members play at James Monroe High School
WVU’s band makes stop at James Monroe High School