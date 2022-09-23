School bands build team spirit in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Beneath the Friday night lights, they are a group not always in the spotlight. But the work that goes into Park Middle School’s band is just as rigorous.

Shiloh Mach is the Drum Major who also plays the trumpet. “You have to practice a lot. We have practice two times a week on Mondays and Wednesdays. Basically, if you can play, you’ll be fine.”

The man behind the music is Marshall Rickman, who led the school to Superior ratings last year, the highest bands can receive in the state.

“I love my job. I get to spread the love of music that I have to all kinds of other students, whether it’s in the band classroom or the general music classroom.”

In a sea of students trying to find their place in the world, Rickman builds confidence.

“They come in and they excel at an instrument and when you see their face light up with confidence, that they can finally do something, go out and perform in front of people. To see their face and their parents face glow, it’s an incredible feeling.”

Whether at the drums, on the trumpet, or with the battons, the students work as a team.

Katelyn Wooton is the feature twirler who even works with fire to perfect her craft. “It’s a little bit scary (to work with fire). I was scared at first, but as I did it, it became really fun.”

Park Middle School’s next game is set for September 29th, at home.

