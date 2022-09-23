GTT: Allen Smith Band performing at the Bluefield Arts Center this October

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Allen Smith Band is coming to the Bluefield Arts Center next month on October 1st at 7 PM.

The cost is $15 and tickets can be purchased here.

Allen Smith and his band serve up a mix of “old and new school soul, r&b, and gospel with a smooth jazz base.”

House manager of the Granada and organizer at the Bluefield Arts Center, Nicole Thompson stopped by to discuss the upcoming event with our Joshua Bolden.

Watch the interview above.

