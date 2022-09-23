A chilly day is on tap today as we see highs in the low 60s.

Overnight temps will dip into the mid 40s.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Today is going to be a lot COLDER than it has been the last few days. We’re looking at temps to be in the 40s as you step out the door this morning. Things will feel very fall-like throughout the day. Mostly sunny skies are on tap through the day with increasing clouds through the evening hours.

Today is going to be chilly despite the sunny skies.
Today is going to be chilly despite the sunny skies.(WVVA WEATHER)

We could end up seeing some rain throughout the evening hours tonight. Temperatures will be sitting in the mid 40s so it will be chilly once again. Most of us will remain dry, though we could see some isolated rain showers into Saturday morning.

Things tonight will be even colder with temps about 7 degrees below average.
Things tonight will be even colder with temps about 7 degrees below average.(WVVA WEATHER)

The tropics are becoming more active now and there are a few areas of concern. Down in the Caribbean Sea we have Tropical Depression Nine. While it’s still some uncertainty in its track, there is some agreement in the models that suggest the track will impact the southern United States. The WVVA Weather Team will be keeping an eye on this.

This storm, if named, will be Hermine.
This storm, if named, will be Hermine.(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow morning, we could see some lingering rain showers. That does look to dry up by lunchtime leaving us with a dry afternoon. We’re going to be warmer tomorrow sitting in the upper 60s / low 70s. Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s over the weekend though things will cool down at the start of the week with temps sitting in the low 60s.

