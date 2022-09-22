WVU’s band makes stop at James Monroe High School

WVU band members play at James Monroe High School
WVU band members play at James Monroe High School(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia University’s band made a special stop in Monroe County on their way to play Virginia Tech in Blacksburg on Thursday night. Students from area schools in the county were able to watch as the band played fan favorites including the WVU Fight Song.

The high school’s principal, Angela Mann says the band’s stop was something they all enjoyed.

“Some of our kids would never see anything like this in their lifetime. So it’s great that they got the opportunity to see them play. I’m sure they’re all up there dancing and cheering. They’ve really enjoyed this performance,” said Mann.

Mann adds the band’s trip to the school was four years in the making.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wyoming County inmate is dead after a 19-day stay at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ).
Wyoming County inmate dies after 19 days in Southern Regional Jail
Gavel and scales of justice
Two-day trial in Raleigh County ends with conviction
Police Generic
Deputies identify body found in Buchanan Co
Penny/Wallace Biggs
Couple facing charges after body found in Mullens
The West Virginia State Police is leading an investigation into the death of an inmate at...
State Police investigating inmate death at Southern Regional

Latest News

Winterplace Ski Resort
Winterplace general manager steps into new role, welcomes changes while holding on to core values
Birthdays: 9.13.22
Birthdays: 9.13.22
Patchwork Quilters' Fall Fling: Quilting 101 & More
Patchwork Quilters’ Fall Fling: Quilting 101 & More
Sgt. Camara Memorial
Sgt. Camara Memorial