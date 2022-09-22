The weather will certainly match the new season into the weekend

Temps will trend below normal tonight and into Friday
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
WEEKEND OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

As a cold front continues to head out of the area, we’ll experience cooler and drier air continuing to surge in overnight tonight. We’ll dry out, and temps will drop, eventually hitting the upper 30s-mid 40s Friday morning.

WIND GUST FORECAST
WIND GUST FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Wind gusts overnight will occasionally be in the 20-30 MPH range, making it feel even colder! Wind chills late tonight and into early Friday will be in the 30s for most.

WIND CHILL
WIND CHILL(WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will still be a bit breezy. cool and dry with below-normal high temps for this time of year, in the upper 50s-mid 60s.

FRIDAY FORECAST
FRIDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Friday night, winds will be lighter, but we’ll still be chilly with low temps again hitting the upper 30s-mid 40s.

Futurecast
Futurecast(WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday, we’ll see increasing clouds, and more seasonable high temps in the upper 60s-low 70s. We could see a stray shower or two, but most will stay dry for the first half of the weekend. Clouds will continue to increase Saturday night ahead of our next frontal system. Lows Saturday night will fall into the 50s.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday will bring scattered showers as another front moves in, but it won’t be a washout. We’ll otherwise see partly sunny skies and highs again in the upper 60s-low 70s.

TEMP TREND
TEMP TREND(WVVA WEATHER)

Another cool-down will ensue behind the front into next week...STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

