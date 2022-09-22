Patchwork Quilters’ Fall Fling: Quilting 101 & More

SWCC’s Bluefield Campus is located at 745 S College Ave, Bluefield, VA 24605
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Patchwork Quilters organization is hosting its ‘Fall Fling’ this weekend at Southwest Virginia Community College’s Bluefield Campus.

Jennifer Payne and Betty Watson with the group stopped WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden by to discuss why the fling is perfect for those looking to get a start in the craft.

“I just like the variety of projects. We’re close to Christmas you could come in for the day and learn a new [skill] and you’ve handmade a gift for some one very special,” said Jennifer Payne

Below is the complete schedule of classes as well as the cost. More information can be found on patchworkquilters.com

Friday, September 23

5:30 p.m – 8:30 p.m

  • Placemats Part One (class cost $15)Two-day class with Jan, make two placemats on day one.
  • Brilliant Swirl (class cost $20)Strip pieced triangles create this beautiful pattern taught by Cindy.

Saturday, September 24

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

  • Beginners Quilting 101 (class cost $15) Arrive between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.Cindy & Theresa introduce you to the techniques for quilting.  Learn how to cut and measure fabric, use cutting rulers and tools, sewing and ironing techniques to keep seams straight.  You will learn to make a wall hanging in 1 day!  The earlier you arrive, the more time you will have to work on your project.
  • Kaleidoscope Stack-n-Whack (class cost $25) Advanced ClassA cutting technique to create unique kaleidoscope designs from printed fabric.
  • Placemat Pouch Part Two (class cost $15)Create a bag using the placemat created in part one class with Jan.

Sunday, September 25

1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Memory Quilt

  • Memory Quilt (class cost $20)Betty teaches a class on how to create a quilt to treasure your fondest memories.
  • Sunflower Pillow (class cost $15)Jean teaches us how to create a cute sunflower pillow with our quilt skills.
  • Pinwheel Table Runner (class cost $15)Leslie uses the pinwheel quilt pattern to create a cute table runner for your table!

TO REGISTER FOR A CLASS or FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL

Cindy :

Cell (276) 722-2607

Home (304)425-6698

Theresa:

(304) 922-1895

