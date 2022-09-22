A big cooldown is on the way today

Temperatures will drop down into the 30s and 40s tonight
By Collin Rogers
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A powerful cold front will move through today and it will bring some occasional showers this morning and some breezy conditions as well. Winds will be out of the northwest and could gust upwards of 20-30 mph at times which will pull in some cooler and drier air. Once that front moves through, we’ll dry out this afternoon with partly cloudy skies but will remain windy.

Showers are possible at times this morning, but we'll dry out this afternoon with a mix of sun...
Showers are possible at times this morning, but we'll dry out this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 60s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will dip down into the 30s and 40s tonight. We will stay breezy with winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph which will make it feel even colder. Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the overnight hours.

We'll be dry and breezy this evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will be in the...
We'll be dry and breezy this evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s this evening.(WVVA WEATHER)

Plenty of sunshine is expected tomorrow and we will remain on the cooler side. High temperatures will only reach the upper 50s and low-mid 60s.

Mainly sunny skies are expected on Friday with highs in the upper 50s and low-mid 60s.
Mainly sunny skies are expected on Friday with highs in the upper 50s and low-mid 60s.(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay dry on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. However, another cold front will bring some more unsettled weather to the area on Sunday and into Monday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

We'll stay dry on Friday and Saturday, but rain pushes back into the region on Sunday.
We'll stay dry on Friday and Saturday, but rain pushes back into the region on Sunday.(WVVA WEATHER)

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wyoming County inmate is dead after a 19-day stay at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ).
Wyoming County inmate dies after 19 days in Southern Regional Jail
The West Virginia State Police is leading an investigation into the death of an inmate at...
State Police investigating inmate death at Southern Regional
Gavel and scales of justice
Two-day trial in Raleigh County ends with conviction
Penny/Wallace Biggs
Couple facing charges after body found in Mullens
Police Generic
Deputies respond to body found in Buchanan Co

Latest News

Full video forecast (9-21-2022)
Full video forecast (9-21-2022)
THURSDAY FORECAST
The start of Fall will be breezy, with cooler temps and a few showers
Full Forecast (9/21)
Full Forecast (9/21)
Cooler and drier air will move in behind a cold front on Thursday evening.
Cooler air is on the way just in time for the start of fall