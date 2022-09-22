A big cooldown is on the way today
Temperatures will drop down into the 30s and 40s tonight
A powerful cold front will move through today and it will bring some occasional showers this morning and some breezy conditions as well. Winds will be out of the northwest and could gust upwards of 20-30 mph at times which will pull in some cooler and drier air. Once that front moves through, we’ll dry out this afternoon with partly cloudy skies but will remain windy.
Temperatures will dip down into the 30s and 40s tonight. We will stay breezy with winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph which will make it feel even colder. Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the overnight hours.
Plenty of sunshine is expected tomorrow and we will remain on the cooler side. High temperatures will only reach the upper 50s and low-mid 60s.
We’ll stay dry on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. However, another cold front will bring some more unsettled weather to the area on Sunday and into Monday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
