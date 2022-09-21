WWII Air Force veteran celebrates 100th birthday: ‘Just keep living’

A World War II Air Force veteran celebrates his 100th birthday with family, friends and community members in Texas. (Source: KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - A World War II Air Force veteran is celebrating a century of life.

KBTX reports Dale Miller celebrated his 100th birthday on Tuesday.

Family, friends and community members helped throw the veteran a party at a senior living facility.

Miller was born on Sept. 20, 1922, in Ohio and was in the armed forces as a mechanic and pilot from 1942-1947.

When asked by the management team at the senior living community what he attributes as the secret to living to 100 years old, Miller said, “just keep living.”

Miller’s family said he enjoys rotisserie chicken, but he also has a sweet tooth for ice cream and cake.

Copyright 2022 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wyoming County inmate is dead after a 19-day stay at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ).
Wyoming County inmate dies after 19 days in Southern Regional Jail
The Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office released the results of the September, 2022...
Raleigh County Grand Jury returns nearly a hundred indictments
On Monday evening, House of Delegates candidate Christian Martine spoke at Southern Regional...
After another inmate death, House candidate calls on Justice to request special session
Fairfax Street
Suspect sought in weekend shooting
County sheriff’s departments will no longer conduct W.Va's annual real estate tax lien sale
Changes coming to W.Va.’s annual real estate tax lien sale

Latest News

Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico, causing power outages.
Fiona wallops Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico still stunned
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Arbiter in Trump docs probe signals intent to move quickly
Uncounted prison deaths hearing recap-Louisiana Family
Uncounted prison deaths hearing recap-Louisiana Family
The rising cost of living is having a big impact on educators.
Across the country, teachers and school staff struggle with inflation