Two-day trial in Raleigh County ends with conviction

By Gailyn Markham
Sep. 21, 2022
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A two-day trial in Raleigh County Circuit Court resulted in a conviction Wednesday morning.

According to Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Josh Thompson, Semaj Nygee Lowery, 35, was found guilty of four counts, including the felony charge of prohibited person in possession of a firearm, obstruction, possession of a controlled substance, and defective equipment. He was found not guilty of the fifth charge: assault on a government representative.

Judge Poling presided over the trial.

Lowery is facing the possibility of an enhanced sentence under the West Virginia recidivist statute and is facing up to 13 years in a penitentiary. His sentencing is slated for Monday, December 12, 2022.

