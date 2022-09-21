The start of Fall will be breezy, with cooler temps and a few showers

We might have to turn on the heat Thursday night
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERNIGHT
We’ll see increasing clouds tonight as a cold front approaches our area from the west. Most of the night looks dry, just with the slim chance of a stray shower/sprinkle. We’ll otherwise be mild and muggy overnight with low temps in the 60s.

Day Planner
Thursday, our first day of Autumn, will bring a cool-down as the cold front slides into our area. We’ll see on and off rain showers for the first half of the day, but winds will change direction as the front slides out of our area Thursday afternoon. After lunch-time, we’ll be drying out, gradually clearing, and we’ll experience dropping temps. High temps will be in the upper 60s-low 70s, likely occurring during the late morning instead of the afternoon.

Futurecast
By Thursday evening, we’ll be breezy and temps will get chilly for the first night of Fall. Low temps Thursday night under mainly clear skies will fall into the upper 30s-mid 40s!

Surface Map
Friday will bring cool and dry conditions as well. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and below-normal high temps in the upper 50s and low 60s Friday afternoon. Friday night will again be on the colder side and we’ll stay dry with lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. We look to warm up a tad into the weekend, but rain will move back in on Sunday into Monday of next week, and another cool-down looks to be in store after that.

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

