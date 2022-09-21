Sexual assault case heading to grand jury

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A sexual assault case involving a former school counselor and baby sitter will head to a grand jury. Dalasue Phillips was in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. A magistrate found probable cause for the sexual assault charge against her.

Phillips is accused of sexually abusing a child she was baby sitting in Mercer County. She was also the boy’s counselor at one point while he attended school in Tazewell County. Police say Phillips had at least 15 sexual encounters with the boy.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.