NASA broadcasting asteroid redirect Monday

NASA will broadcast its first asteroid redirect on Monday. The DART spacecraft will smash into...
NASA will broadcast its first asteroid redirect on Monday. The DART spacecraft will smash into a small asteroid to alter its orbit.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA will broadcast its first attempt to modify the orbit of an asteroid on Monday.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, will target a small asteroid called dimorphos.

NASA plans to use DART to smash head-first into the asteroid with the hope that it will slow it down and keep it from colliding with a larger asteroid.

NASA said there is no way for either asteroid or any material released by the collision to pose a threat to Earth.

DART is focused on real-world testing of how to protect Earth from actual threats.

NASA said being able to redirect asteroids that could potentially pose a threat in the future will be a major step forward for its planetary defense programs.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wyoming County inmate is dead after a 19-day stay at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ).
Wyoming County inmate dies after 19 days in Southern Regional Jail
The West Virginia State Police is leading an investigation into the death of an inmate at...
State Police investigating inmate death at Southern Regional
On Monday evening, House of Delegates candidate Christian Martine spoke at Southern Regional...
After another inmate death, House candidate calls on Justice to request special session
Penny/Wallace Biggs
Couple facing charges after body found in Mullens
FILE PHOTO - Crews began searching the riverbank, where they located the man’s body about 200...
Man drowns after falling down steep embankment in Bobcat excavator, landing in river

Latest News

Tom Barrack, an ally of former President Donald Trump, departed federal court Tuesday in New...
Opening statements set for trial against close Trump ally
Tom Barrack, an ally of former President Donald Trump, departed federal court Tuesday in New...
Tom Barrack calls judicial process 'humbling'
The Washington Monument is seen in this file photo. The monument is temporarily closed because...
Washington Monument vandalized
In this image made from a video, a rescuer pours water on one of stranded whales on Ocean...
Some 230 whales beached in Tasmania; rescue efforts underway