Man with gunshot wound flees in ATV, police say

BOISSEVAIN, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police are investigating an incident that sent a victim across state lines on an ATV, bleeding from a gunshot wound. The shots reportedly rang out in Mcdowell County, West Virginia.

The shooting reportedly happened at Peeled Chestnut Road in Maybeury area of Mcdowell County after what West Virginia State Police say was a domestic related incident.

The man then fled on a four-wheeler where he reportedly arrived at a friend’s house on Atwell Road in the Boissevain area of Bluefield , Virginia.

The man, whose name has yet to be released, was taken to the Princeton Community Hospital for gunshot wounds after a call to Tazewell County 911.

“Sheriff’s deputies received a call last night about an individual who had been shot and made it to Atwell Street in Bluefield . Once the deputies got on the scene they questioned him. At which point EMS arrived and found out it happened in Mcdowell County . They contacted the West Virginia State Police . And I think they have taken over the investigation and currently working at it right now.” said Cpt. Neil Turley of Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

West Virginia State Police say the incident remains under investigation as they try to unravel the series of events leading up to the point where shots were fired.

“It’s… it’s complicated. We’re not going to release anything until we get to the bottom of what’s going on because there’s been a lot of inconsistencies and things.” said Sgt. R A Marsh of West Virginia State Police .

The man suffering the gunshot wound remains in the hospital and the investigation into what happened continues.

