Judge prepares for Alex Jones to take stand in Connecticut

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is on trial for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax. (CNN, INFOWARS, AP IMAGES, GETTY IMAGES, POOL VIA WFSB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — The judge overseeing the Connecticut trial of Alex Jones says she is prepared to handle any incendiary testimony from the Infowars host when he is called to the stand this week.

Judge Barbara Bellis found Jones and Infowars’ parent company liable by default last year for spreading the lie that the 2012 massacre at the Sandy Hook school was a hoax.

Jones said Tuesday that he believes the judge’s rules will cause him to perjure himself on the stand. Jones is expected to testify Wednesday afternoon.

Bellis says she is prepared to speak with Jones before he appears in front of the jury to make sure he understands the court’s rulings.

