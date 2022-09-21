Deputies respond to body found in Buchanan Co

BUCHANAN COUNTY (WVVA) - Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Investigators responded to the bank of the Levisa River early Wednesday morning, after the body of a deceased male was discovered.

The victim has been identified, but his name will be withheld until his next of kin is notified.

According to authorities, there are no signs of foul play at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations is assisting in the investigation.

