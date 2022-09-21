Cooler air is on the way just in time for the start of fall

It’s the last day of summer and it will certainly feel like it. High temperatures will top off in the 80s this afternoon and we’ll stay dry with mainly sunny skies.

Mainly sunny skies are expected today with highs in the 80s. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll notice increasing cloud cover overnight as a cold front approaches our region. We may see a stray shower develop overnight but the best chance of rain won’t arrive until Thursday morning. Temperatures tonight will stay unseasonably mild with lows in the 60s.

Temperatures will remain unseasonably mild tonight with increasing cloud cover. (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will move through tomorrow and it will bring some occasional showers (mainly in the morning and early afternoon) and some breezy conditions as well. Winds will be out of the northwest and could gust upwards of 20-25 mph at times which will pull in some cooler and drier air.

Occasional showers are expected tomorrow mainly during the morning and early afternoon hours. (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will dip down into the 30s and 40s on Thursday night. We should stay dry with partly cloudy skies; however, a stray shower cannot be ruled out.

Cooler and drier air will move in behind a cold front on Thursday evening. (WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly sunny skies are expected for our Friday and temperatures will remain on the cooler side with highs in the 50s and 60s. We will stay dry and on the cooler side into Saturday as well before we grow more unsettled on Sunday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.