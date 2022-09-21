City officials seek public input at housing meeting

By Robert Castillo
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Next week in Mercer County businesses and community members are invited to a meeting between city officials in Bluefield, West Virginia and Virginia Tech’s Center for Housing Research.

On Sept. 29 at 6 pm at Bluefield High School the two will meet and discuss ways to establish more housing. Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson says the discussion will address a variety of ways to bring and keep residents in Bluefield.

“Not every neighborhood is the same. Depending on where you live in Bluefield there are different things you’re looking for. I think that helps us out too. We formulate this plan and look at the housing to have all those perspectives because it’s going to be a swath of what we’re attempting to do here together,” said Marson.

Marson say he hopes addressing the housing shortage will also draw in employees of new businesses coming to the city.

