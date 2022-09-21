200+ Marines lost in 1983, to be memorialized in Summers County

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A travelling memorial, “Muck Ruck,” motorcade and more are all set to arrive in Summers County in the coming weeks to honor 241 U.S. Marines killed by a terrorist bomb in Beirut, Lebanon in 1983.

The Marines were on a peacekeeping mission when the bomb hit -- killing SGT. Mecot Camara, along with 6 others from W.Va..

The first item of memorial is the Muck Ruck, set to begin Saturday at 9am at Bluestone State Park

“People have backpacks with pictures of their fallen heroes, and then they carry things that are special to them. The last one I did I carried 22 pounds to represent the 22 veterans that commit suicide every day,” said Eliza Camara, Mecot’s sister.

The Muck Ruck will be the inaugural “Sgt. Mecot Camara Memorial Ruck,” with Marines from across the U.S. set to join in.

“I look at it like I’m doing what my brother would be doing if he had lived, but he didn’t have the opportunity to live. But if he were here he would be doing the same thing for his fallen comrades,” said Camara.

Those interested can find more information about the memorial here.

