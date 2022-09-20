West Virginia settles with two pharmacies over opioid prescriptions.

West Virginia reaches two multi-million dollar settlements in an opioid lawsuit.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the deals today with Walmart and CVS.

The pharmacies were accused of contributing to the oversupply of painkillers in the state.

The settlements total $147-million dollars.

Morrisey says the money will be be used to fight the opioid epidemic.

Walgreens and Kroger were also involved in the lawsuit -- but did not settle.

Their new court date is scheduled for june 5th 2023

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.