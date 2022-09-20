Veteran police sergeant arrested for sexual assault, police chief says

Authorities say Maui Police Department Sgt. Justin Mauliola, 35, has been arrested for sexual...
Authorities say Maui Police Department Sgt. Justin Mauliola, 35, has been arrested for sexual assault.(Maui Police Department)
By KHNL/KGMB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - A Maui Police Department sergeant has been arrested for first-degree sexual assault.

Authorities said 35-year-old Sgt. Justin Mauliola was arrested on Monday.

KHNL/KGMB reports Mauliola is a 13-year veteran of the agency. His police powers have been removed, and he was placed on paid administrative leave during the ongoing investigation.

“Any criminal wrongdoing by any of my employees will not be tolerated,” Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said. “Any Maui PD employee that violates the law will be held accountable, both criminally and internally.”

The department didn’t release any further immediate details but said upon completion of its investigation that evidence would be presented in court.

Copyright 2022 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wyoming County inmate is dead after a 19-day stay at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ).
Wyoming County inmate dies after 19 days in Southern Regional Jail
The Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office released the results of the September, 2022...
Raleigh County Grand Jury returns nearly a hundred indictments
On Monday evening, House of Delegates candidate Christian Martine spoke at Southern Regional...
After another inmate death, House candidate calls on Justice to request special session
Fairfax Street
Suspect sought in weekend shooting
County sheriff’s departments will no longer conduct W.Va's annual real estate tax lien sale
Changes coming to W.Va.’s annual real estate tax lien sale

Latest News

A settlement was reached with Walmart and CVS
West Virginia settles with two pharmacies over opioid prescriptions.
FILE - Similac Alimentum Hypoallergenic Infant Formula, imported from Puerto Rico, is for sale...
FDA concedes delays in response to baby formula shortage
The US Space Force releases official song.
Space Force releases official song
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Ethics board keeps ‘action’ secret on complaint against Noem
The ground beef is locally raised and processed.
Locally grown ground beef will be available in select stores soon.