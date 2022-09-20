Locally grown ground beef will be available in select stores soon.

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
A new locally-sourced food product is coming to a store near you

Mountain State Ground Beef will be hitting store shelves in our area by the end of the week.

The brand is a partnership between the West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association and Appalachian Abattoir.

The beef used is all locally raised and processed and it comes in one pound packages or a pack of three fresh patties.

The ground beef will be available at select Par Mar locations

The company will work on expanding its offerings to other grocery stores across West Virginia

