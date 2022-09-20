The last day of Summer will be the warmest day of the week

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

With a frontal boundary having just exited the area today, tonight will be cooler and dry, with lows falling into the 50s as high-pressure slides into the area. Low temps tonight will fall into the 50s for most. Patchy fog will be possible, especially in cooler valleys overnight-early Wed AM.

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring sunshine, a few clouds, and only the slim chance for a stray shower (mainly during the evening hours), but most will stay rain-free. As high pressure slides east, warm SW wind flow will develop, giving us a more Summer-like and muggy Wednesday. Highs will be warmer than average, topping off in the low to upper 80s for most.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday night, cloud cover will increase as our next cold front heads our way from the west. We’ll see some spotty rain develop by early Thursday, and low temps for most will be mild, bottoming out in the 60s. As the front moves in on Thursday, we’ll see mainly cloudy skies, and on and off showers and a few t-storms throughout the day. High temps for the FIRST DAY OF FALL will appropriately be much cooler, hitting the upper 60s-low 70s Thursday afternoon.

FIRST DAY OF FALL (WVVA WEATHER)

Cooler and dry air will surge into the area Thursday night, and rain will taper after sundown. The first night of fall will be CHILLY, with lows dropping into the upper 30-mid 40s!

COOLING DOWN THIS WEEKEND (WVVA WEATHER)

We look to stay on the cooler side to wrap up the work week as well...STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va.

