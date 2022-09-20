In Focus: Upcoming Oktoberfest events in the Two Virginias

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. Sept. 18 edition of In Focus, WVVA featured three upcoming events in Virginia and West Virginia.

BLUEFIELD, WV EVENT: there is an Oktoberfest event n Bluefield, W.Va. at Bluefield City Park on Sat. Sept. 24 from 3-7 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the gate. There will be live music, craft beer options, food and more. Proceeds benefit the Bluefield Beautification Commission. To purchase tickets in advance, go here.

TAZEWELL, VA EVENT: There is an Oktobrewfest coming up Sat. Oct. 1 in Tazewell, Va. That event is happening from 5-10 p.m. on Main St. in Tazewell. There will be music, food, beer, wine and cider options. Tasting tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the gate and $10 for a non-drinking ticket. For more information, go here.

WYTHEVILLE, VA EVENT: There is an Oktoberfest event happening in Wytheville, Va on Sat. Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Homestead Museum. Parking is available at the Wytheville Visitors Center, located at 975 Tazewell St. in Wytheville.

There will be live music from 12-3 p.m. Admission is free.

In Focus is a community affairs show about people and events in the Two Virginias. It airs every Sun. morning at 9 a.m. on WVVA. If you have an idea for a segment, or if you’d like to be featured for a show, please reach out to evening anchor/content manager Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com.

