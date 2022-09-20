Decreasing clouds are expected throughout the day
We’ll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon
We are starting off the day with mainly cloudy skies, but we’ll see decreasing clouds throughout the day leading to plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the 70s for most, however, some of the lower elevations may get up into the 80s this afternoon.
Mainly clear skies are expected tonight, and lows will dip down into the 50s. Some patchy fog is possible again late tonight and into the morning hours tomorrow.
Highs tomorrow will soar into the 80s and we will stay dry with mainly sunny skies for the last day of summer.
A cold front will bring scattered showers and cooler conditions for the first day of fall on Thursday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. We’ll cool down quick with lows in the 40s for most Thursday night.
High pressure will build in on Friday which will dry us out, but we’ll stay chilly with highs in the 50s and 60s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
