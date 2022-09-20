Couple facing charges after body found in Mullens

MULLENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - A married couple is facing charges after a dead body was found in Wyoming County last week.

According to a criminal complaint, Wallace and Penny Biggs left a man unconscious after he used heroin.

The man has been identified as Jason Goad of Mullens, W.Va.

Goad was found lying on Green Street in Mullens last Thursday.

The complaint also says that Penny Biggs was found hiding in her home after Wallace Biggs told police he did not know where she was.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.