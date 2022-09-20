Couple facing charges after body found in Mullens

Penny/Wallace Biggs
Penny/Wallace Biggs(WVVA)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULLENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - A married couple is facing charges after a dead body was found in Wyoming County last week.

According to a criminal complaint, Wallace and Penny Biggs left a man unconscious after he used heroin.

The man has been identified as Jason Goad of Mullens, W.Va.

Goad was found lying on Green Street in Mullens last Thursday.

The complaint also says that Penny Biggs was found hiding in her home after Wallace Biggs told police he did not know where she was.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wyoming County inmate is dead after a 19-day stay at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ).
Wyoming County inmate dies after 19 days in Southern Regional Jail
The Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office released the results of the September, 2022...
Raleigh County Grand Jury returns nearly a hundred indictments
County sheriff’s departments will no longer conduct W.Va's annual real estate tax lien sale
Changes coming to W.Va.’s annual real estate tax lien sale
Fairfax Street
Suspect sought in weekend shooting
On Monday evening, House of Delegates candidate Christian Martine spoke at Southern Regional...
After another inmate death, House candidate calls on Justice to request special session

Latest News

On Monday evening, House of Delegates candidate Christian Martine spoke at Southern Regional...
After another inmate death, House candidate calls on Justice to request special session
Wyoming County inmate dies after 19 days in Southern Regional Jail
Examples of smishing texts
Protecting yourself from scam tactics
Fairfax Street
Suspect sought in weekend shooting