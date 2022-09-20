BEX Oddities and Curiosities Fair makes return

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - In July, BEX, the newest art event in the Beckley area, held its fourth annual arts week. And now, it’s back to celebrate the stranger side of the city.

The third annual BEX Oddities and Curiosities Fair is coming to Beckley’s Word Park on Saturday, September 24.

Organizers say the evening will feature all things bizarre, curious and extraordinary. There will be fire dancers, psychic and tarot readings, interactive art installations, live music and more than 40 vendors selling all things strange.

“It’s all about celebrating the weirdness of Beckley,” said BEX Co-creator Saja Montague. “But it’s also kind of making the whole night an art piece, like an art installation that everyone that comes gets to be a part of, and that’s kind of BEX’s goal anyway is to like create art in Beckley, so it’s just another part of that...

“I think there’s a lot of people that just relate to it- to being a weirdo and like liking strange things or, you know, just like doing outlandish things and being yourself.”

To ramp up the weirdness, this year, BEX is teaming up with other local staples such as Fright Nights, Haunted Beckley and Causeacon.

The fair will start at 5 p.m. on Saturday. A Haunted Tour of Beckley will follow at 9:30 p.m. Tour tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

Visit BEX Oddities and Curiosities Fair 2022 on Facebook to learn more.

