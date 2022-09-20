BEX Oddities and Curiosities Fair makes return

BEX Oddities and Curiosities Fair
BEX Oddities and Curiosities Fair(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - In July, BEX, the newest art event in the Beckley area, held its fourth annual arts week. And now, it’s back to celebrate the stranger side of the city.

The third annual BEX Oddities and Curiosities Fair is coming to Beckley’s Word Park on Saturday, September 24.

Organizers say the evening will feature all things bizarre, curious and extraordinary. There will be fire dancers, psychic and tarot readings, interactive art installations, live music and more than 40 vendors selling all things strange.

“It’s all about celebrating the weirdness of Beckley,” said BEX Co-creator Saja Montague. “But it’s also kind of making the whole night an art piece, like an art installation that everyone that comes gets to be a part of, and that’s kind of BEX’s goal anyway is to like create art in Beckley, so it’s just another part of that...

“I think there’s a lot of people that just relate to it- to being a weirdo and like liking strange things or, you know, just like doing outlandish things and being yourself.”

To ramp up the weirdness, this year, BEX is teaming up with other local staples such as Fright Nights, Haunted Beckley and Causeacon.

The fair will start at 5 p.m. on Saturday. A Haunted Tour of Beckley will follow at 9:30 p.m. Tour tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

Visit BEX Oddities and Curiosities Fair 2022 on Facebook to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wyoming County inmate is dead after a 19-day stay at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ).
Wyoming County inmate dies after 19 days in Southern Regional Jail
The Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office released the results of the September, 2022...
Raleigh County Grand Jury returns nearly a hundred indictments
On Monday evening, House of Delegates candidate Christian Martine spoke at Southern Regional...
After another inmate death, House candidate calls on Justice to request special session
Fairfax Street
Suspect sought in weekend shooting
County sheriff’s departments will no longer conduct W.Va's annual real estate tax lien sale
Changes coming to W.Va.’s annual real estate tax lien sale

Latest News

There are several Oktoberfest and an Oktobrewfest in the Two Virginias.
In Focus: Upcoming Oktoberfest events in the Two Virginias
A settlement was reached with Walmart and CVS
West Virginia settles with two pharmacies over opioid prescriptions.
The ground beef is locally raised and processed.
Locally grown ground beef will be available in select stores soon.
The West Virginia State Police is leading an investigation into the death of an inmate at...
State Police investigating inmate death at Southern Regional