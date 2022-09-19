Suspect sought in weekend shooting

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, West Virginia police are looking for a suspect after a shooting on Saturday night. Chief Dennis Dillow says one person was shot and injured at 11:30 pm on Saturday, Sept. 17 on Fairfax Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital in Charleston and are set to be released on Monday. Dillow says they do have a particular suspect they are looking for and are hoping to get them into custody.

