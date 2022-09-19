Sun, a few clouds, and a passing shower/storm possible Monday

We’ll start off the work week warm and a tad unsettled
MONDAY FORECAST
MONDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
DAY PLANNER MONDAY
DAY PLANNER MONDAY(WVVA WEATHER)

This morning, be aware of areas of fog here & there! Otherwise, we’ll be quiet and cool to start, with temps in the 50s before sunrise. As the day develops, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Many will stay dry, we’ll just be a bit warmer and a tad more humid to start the work week. High temps today should top off in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s. An approaching cold front could bring a few passing showers/storms this afternoon, especially along and north of the I-64 corridor. No severe weather or flooding issues are expected, however.

OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight, we’ll see passing clouds and isolated light showers/sprinkles as a cold front makes its way through the area. Low temps with more clouds and humidity tonight won’t be as cool as they have been, falling into the upper 50s-mid 60s.

TUESDAY FORECAST
TUESDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday will bring lots of sun, a drop in humidity, and high temps again in the upper 70s-low 80s for most. Tuesday night will be dry and cool with lows in the 50s.

MUGGY METER
MUGGY METER(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll get a bit Summer-like through midweek as a warm front slides into the area...highs on Wednesday will return to the 80s for most.

10 DAY FORECAST
10 DAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

A stronger cold front then looks to bring a sharp drop in temp and more rain for the start of Fall on Thursday....STAY TUNED!

FALL BEGINS
FALL BEGINS(WVVA WEATHER)

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County sheriff’s departments will no longer conduct W.Va's annual real estate tax lien sale
Changes coming to W.Va.’s annual real estate tax lien sale
Fruits of Labor
Beckley cafe to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
A spokesperson for the W.Va. Dept. of Transportation has released the following statement...
State addresses demolition of homes for Coalfields Expressway
The festival's 44th return was incredibly successful after a two year pandemic pause.
Cedar Bluff’s Heritage Festival returns
The Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office released the results of the September, 2022...
Raleigh County Grand Jury returns nearly a hundred indictments

Latest News

WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
Tomorrow we will stay dry for the most part, however things could turn wet by the evening.
Dry the rest of the evening, though we could see some showers tomorrow afternoon.
WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
Things will be dry once again tomorrow.
Blue skies continue to grace us through the weekend