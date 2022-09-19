Sun, a few clouds, and a passing shower/storm possible Monday

DAY PLANNER MONDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

This morning, be aware of areas of fog here & there! Otherwise, we’ll be quiet and cool to start, with temps in the 50s before sunrise. As the day develops, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Many will stay dry, we’ll just be a bit warmer and a tad more humid to start the work week. High temps today should top off in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s. An approaching cold front could bring a few passing showers/storms this afternoon, especially along and north of the I-64 corridor. No severe weather or flooding issues are expected, however.

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight, we’ll see passing clouds and isolated light showers/sprinkles as a cold front makes its way through the area. Low temps with more clouds and humidity tonight won’t be as cool as they have been, falling into the upper 50s-mid 60s.

TUESDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday will bring lots of sun, a drop in humidity, and high temps again in the upper 70s-low 80s for most. Tuesday night will be dry and cool with lows in the 50s.

MUGGY METER (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll get a bit Summer-like through midweek as a warm front slides into the area...highs on Wednesday will return to the 80s for most.

10 DAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

A stronger cold front then looks to bring a sharp drop in temp and more rain for the start of Fall on Thursday....STAY TUNED!

FALL BEGINS (WVVA WEATHER)

