Most US pregnancy-related deaths are avoidable, CDC report says

Pregnancy is not without its dangers. Pregnancy-related deaths are usually caused by mental...
Pregnancy is not without its dangers. Pregnancy-related deaths are usually caused by mental health conditions, excessive bleeding, cardiac conditions and infection, a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 80% of pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. are preventable, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report used data from the Maternal Mortality Review Committee, which researched such deaths in 36 states between 2017 to 2019.

The leading underlying causes are mental health conditions, excessive bleeding, cardiac conditions and infection.

More than half of the deaths occurred a week to up to a year after pregnancy.

The CDC said the report highlights the need for healthcare professionals and the public to be more aware of pregnancy-related complications that can happen during and after pregnancy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County sheriff’s departments will no longer conduct W.Va's annual real estate tax lien sale
Changes coming to W.Va.’s annual real estate tax lien sale
A spokesperson for the W.Va. Dept. of Transportation has released the following statement...
State addresses demolition of homes for Coalfields Expressway
Fruits of Labor
Beckley cafe to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
The Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office released the results of the September, 2022...
Raleigh County Grand Jury returns nearly a hundred indictments
The festival's 44th return was incredibly successful after a two year pandemic pause.
Cedar Bluff’s Heritage Festival returns

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Secretary of State Antony Blinken saluted those who helped Mark Frerich regain his freedom.
Hostage in Afghanistan freed, Blinken says
This 1966 microscope photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
‘Out of control’ STD situation prompts call for changes
The number of people killed on U.S. roadways continued to rise in the first half of 2022, but...
US traffic deaths dip in second quarter but remain high as pandemic eases