Local health departments confirm stock of latest COVID-19 booster

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - In early September, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) signed off on the Bivalent Booster. This vaccination offers improved protection over the newer COVID-19 variants.

And now, it is in the hands of local health departments, both in the Mountain State and the Commonwealth.

On Monday, September 19, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice held a COVID briefing where he focused on the importance of boosters.

“I just absolutely, you know, ask all of you to please step forward and get these...get your booster shots and everything, especially before this weather turns cold, and people have to come inside and everything. From that standpoint, it’s going to move even faster.”

According to Governor Justice, West Virginia currently has close to 2,000 active Covid cases, with more than 1,200 of those cases arising between Sunday, September 18, and Monday, September 19. Still, he says numbers are on the decline, with more than half a million residents now recovered from COVID-19.

“We get more and more and more folks that are getting their first shot all the time,” Justice explained. “You know, at the end of the day, if we can save one life. You know, I say it over and over: What’s a life worth? You can’t tell me. I can’t tell you either.”

As for the Bivalent Booster,- it must be administered two months after an individual’s last inoculation.

“Over the age of 12, you’re eligible and get that booster shot. You’ve gotta have a series of the prior shots...”

Like Governor Justice explained, those looking to get the booster must have all of their primary vaccinations first. The Bivalent Booster is currently being offered through Pfizer and Moderna, but at this time, the Moderna shot is only available to those 18 and older.

WVVA confirmed a stock of the booster with all the health departments in its coverage area. Each department is handling the booster differently. While some are offering both Pfizer and Moderna, others only have one or the other in stock.

The best course of action is to contact your local health department to see what type of Booster they are offering and when.

Beckley-Raleigh Health Department, Raleigh County, W.Va.: 304-252-8531.

Fayette County Health Department, Fayette County, W.Va.: 304-574-1617.

Greenbrier County Health Department, Greenbrier County, W.Va.: 304-645-1787.

Summers County Health Department, Summers County, W.Va.: 304-466-3388.

Mercer County Health Department, Mercer County, W.Va.: 304-324-8367.

Wyoming County Health Department, Wyoming County, W.Va.: 304-732-7941.

McDowell County Health Department, McDowell County, W.Va.: 304-448-3777.

Tazewell County Health Department, Tazewell County, Va.: 276-988-5585.

