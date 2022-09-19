Isolated showers tonight as we head to another dry day tomorrow.

We saw a little bit of rain in the northern parts of our area today. While things will dry up a little bit this afternoon, more spotty rain showers are possible this evening as the sun goes down.

Temperatures tonight will be sitting in the low 60s, about 6 - 7 degrees above average. We could also see some light fog in some areas once again. Besides the occasional rain shower we will see partly cloudy skies.

Things tonight will be a little mild, with a stray shower possible. (WVVA WEATHER)

Fiona reached hurricane status yesterday as it made landfall in Puerto Rico. Fiona is forecast to strengthen after leaving the Dominican Republic. Fiona is expected to start a more northeastern motion by Wednesday, taking it back out to sea and away from us.

Hurricane Fiona is expected to go back out to sea. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will be a lot drier than it was today. We’ll start out the morning with heavier cloud cover, but by the afternoon we’ll see some clearing leading to sunny skies.

Tomorrow we'll see some clouds in the morning, but things will clear up by the evening. (WVVA WEATHER)

Taking a look ahead, things will be warming up by Wednesday. A strong fontal system will be moving through the area by Thursday with high pressure behind it. This will bring us very Fall like conditions, fitting for the first day of Fall on Thursday.

A little peek at Tuesday's colder air! (WVVA WEATHER)

