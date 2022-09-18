World Food Festival returns to St. Mary’s

The festival returns for its 14th year
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -In Bluefield, people got a chance to travel the world without ever leaving town.

The Saint Mary’s Orthodox Church held their 14th annual World Food Festival to celebrate the nation of origin for many of its members – and everyone in the community was invited on this world tour.

Some of the countries culinarily represented include Romania, Greece, Georgia, Ukraine, Czechoslovakia, and even America.

Father Michael Foster of the church says this event is a good way to show hospitality to the community and show people the diversity of the area.

“With the World Food Festival, it’s a chance to celebrate the world’s diversity that we have right here in Southern West Virginia. We have people from so many different countries that come together and worship with us, and we want to share, not just that, but also share their delicious food with the community around us.”

For those who missed out on this year’s festival, Foster says they are planning on bringing it back next year as well.

